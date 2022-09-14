LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS is working to give back to its employees by taking the worry of childcare off their plate.

The hospital broke ground on Wednesday for its new Child Development Center.

The center, located at 11th and Monroe streets will serve 200 kids of employees and UAMS students while creating 40 jobs.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson says the Child Development Center was always a goal for him, to help their staff in one area of parenting many struggle with.

“So many of our employees and students have to juggle their kids, they have to rely on friends and family, they often don’t know from one day to the next who’s going to be in charge of taking care of their kids,” Patterson said. “This takes that off the table.”

The UAMS Child Development Center plans on opening its doors in spring of 2024.