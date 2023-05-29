LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-running Little Rock tennis tournament hit the court and will be playing into June.

The first round of the 2023 UAMS Health Little Rock Open started Monday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center and will have matches continuing until June 4.

According to officials, the tournament is one of the longest-running Association of Tennis Professionals Tour tournaments in the U.S. and ranked players from 20 different countries are taking part.

Tournament Director Chip Stearns spoke on wanting people to come out and see the world-class tennis play on display.

“All of our Little Rock tennis lovers are out here but we’d love to have some non-tennis players out to see how great these guys actually are,” Stearns said.

Here’s a breakdown of the full tournament schedule:

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (qualifying and first round)

Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (first and second round)

Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (first and second round)

Thursday, June 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (round of 16)

Friday, June 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (quarterfinals and doubles semifinals)

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (semifinals and doubles final)

Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (final)

There are also a string of other events happening at the tournament:

Tuesday, May 30 at 5:45 p.m. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott and Cancer Institute Director Michael Birrer will make remarks prior to evening match

Wednesday, May 31, 5-5:30 p.m. — Kids Day with the Boys & Girls Club

Thursday, June 1, 5-6 p.m. — International Family Tennis Day

Sunday, June 4 — Trophy presentation immediately after finals match

It is the first year for UAMS to host the tournament. Proceeds will support the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute’s Bone Marrow Transplant program.

For more info, visit LittleRockOpen.com.