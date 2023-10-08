LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ 12th Street Health and Wellness Center celebrated their 10th anniversary this weekend by holding a free Fall festival Saturday.

The community-based, student-led clinic gives health screenings and health management services for people in the community. Small businesses were also on hand, as well as various informational booths.

Nadia Safar, executive director for the 12th Street Health and Wellness Center said that the center is beneficial for students studying various medical fields.

“That includes medical students like myself, we also have nursing students, physician assistant students, public health students and then a bunch of others like dental hygiene,” Safar said. “They work on teams together, so that’s another benefit, we really work on our inter-professional skills.”

Since 2013, UAMS says the clinic has served more than 7,000 patients.

Last year, the center treated 800 individual patients and hundreds of medical students have logged more than 59,000 hours.