LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS hosted their third annual Be A Part of the Cure Walk took place at War Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.

The walk brings the community together to honor those who have been diagnosed with any type of cancer, their caregivers, families and loved ones.

Volunteers from various schools cheered on participants throughout the one-kilometer and five-kilometer courses.

Proceeds from the walk go towards funding cancer research right here in Arkansas.

Director of the Rockefeller Cancer Institute Dr. Michael Birrer said that this is a promising time in the fight against a variety of cancers.

“The new drugs coming out, the new therapies change very quickly, and these are not just drugs that make the tumor go away for a bit and come back,” Dr. Birrer said. “These are therapies that cure patients, so we’re really doing much much better.”

The event was emceed by Fox 16’s Donna Terrell and around 1,500 walkers took part in the walk.

More than $340,000 dollars were raised for cancer research.