LITTLE ROCK, Ark –This Saturday, July 9, UAMS is initiating its Walk with a Doc program at War Memorial Stadium.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on the stadium’s north lawn, the walking program is an opportunity to hear from a medical professional, Dr. Dinesh Eden, about diabetes, obesity and complications.

Eden will be joined by medical student Chynna Denham.

The walks are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month and are free. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.