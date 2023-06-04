LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week of play, the 2023 University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Little Rock Open concluded Sunday, with Mark Lajal of Estonia winning the final during the afternoon.

Dozens of professional tennis players from 20 countries took part. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will support the UAMC Rockefeller Cancer Institute’s bone marrow transplant program.

UAMS representative Leslie Taylor said that donating bone marrow could save a life.

“We just are so excited to be a part of this tournament, and we hope that folks who think, or who have ever thought about being bone marrow donors will go and get swabbed,” Taylor said. “If you’re between the ages of 18 and 40, it’s a very easy thing to do and you could save a life by doing that.”

The tournament took place at the Rebsamen Tennis Center near 12th Street.

This year admission to the tournament was free thanks to an anonymous benefactor.