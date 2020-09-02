UAMS lung cancer researcher contributes to publication for Liquid Biopsy to Detect Cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dr. Donald J. Johann, a lung cancer researcher at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institue at UAMS, has played a fundamental part in the publication of research related to liquid biopsy tests, or blood tests, for cancer.

The article titled “Generic Protocols for the Analytical Validation of Next-Generation Sequencing-Based ctDNA Assays: A Joint Consensus Recommendation of the BloodPAC’s Analytical Variables Working Group” was published in the September 2020 issue of Clinical Chemistry by the Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer Consortium (BloodPAC).

The BloodPAC is a national group that is focused on speeding up the development and validation of liquid biopsy tests to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer.

Click here to learn more.