UAMS MammoVan to offer mammograms at Arkansas State Fair Oct. 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Women enjoying the Arkansas State Fair can take care of an important health screening at the same time, thanks to the UAMS MammoVan.

A mobile mammography unit operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), the MammoVan will be at the Arkansas State Fair, 2600 Howard St., in Little Rock from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18 to offer mammograms.

To make an appointment, call (800) 259-8794. Walk-ins are welcome but may experience a short wait.

The MammoVan regularly travels throughout Arkansas providing digital screening mammograms and breast care education.

The three-room mobile unit is outfitted with the most advanced digital mammography equipment and is staffed by a certified mammography technologist and a technical assistant.

Patients receive their test results within one to two weeks. Results also are sent to each patient’s primary care physician. If the mammogram shows a potential abnormality, the patient is referred for follow-up to the appropriate services.

The unit is handicap accessible, with a wheelchair lift entering directly into the mammography suite, and can accommodate women in a standing or seated position.