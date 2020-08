LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) has opened an additional organ transplant clinic in the Freeway Medical Tower.

The clinic is on the 7th floor, suite 7-100, in the Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., just off I-630.

UAMS is the only adult kidney transplant program in Arkansas.

