UAMS participating in national study of cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS in Little Rock is playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 and the healing process when it comes to cancer patients.

The Winthrop P. Rockefeller cancer institute is participating in a national study of COVID cancer patients.

The study being spearheaded by the National Cancer Institute follows patients who have cancer and have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

UAMS has been selected as one of the study spots and is looking for participants.

A patient must have cancer and be on active treatment. They also must have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days.