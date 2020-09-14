UAMS partners card offers shoppers and diners 20% discount at about 200 locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) announced Monday about 200 shops and restaurants in central and northwest Arkansas will offer discounts on October 30- November 8 with Partners Card, which is a fundraising project of the volunteer auxiliary of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

To buy a Partners Card or see the complete list of participating shops and restaurants, click here. Cards can also be purchased by calling 501-686-8286 or visiting the participating shops and restaurants.

According to a news release sent Monday, people who buy the $50 cards will receive a 20% discount at about 200 area stores and restaurants for 10 days.

UAMS officials say all proceeds from the sale of Partners Cards benefit the Cancer Institute Auxiliary and are used to fund projects that support cancer patients in Arkansas. Past projects have included free wigs for patients experiencing hair loss, housing and transportation assistance, oncology massage, patient and caregiver yoga classes and cancer screening events, according to the release.

Officials say this is the 17th year for the Cancer Institute to offer Partners Card in central Arkansas, the 13th year in northwest Arkansas and the fifth year in Conway. The fundraiser has raised more than $1.5 million for programs and services benefiting cancer patients in Arkansas.

