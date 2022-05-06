LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man was given another chance at life after being the first UAMS patient to receive a left ventricular assist device, also known as a ‘Heart Mate’.

Layman Roseby, 52, was discharged Friday after spending 10 weeks in the hospital with heart failure.

The ‘Heart Mate’ is a mechanical pump that allows blood to circulate when the heart is too weak to pump blood.

Roseby says when he entered the hospital on February 28, he was in bad shape.

“They brought me around even when I gave up, they wouldn’t let me. I prayed and asked God for angels, here they are,” Roseby said smiling. “This is truly a second chance at life for patients, often with this procedure patients have a great quality of life, are able to go back to their jobs.”

Doctors say Roseby has an enlarged heart and previously had two strokes.

He now says he feels wonderful compared to how he felt before the surgery.