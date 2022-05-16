LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The class of 2022 Project SEARCH interns graduated on Monday and received certificates at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) after a nine-month internship program.

Project SEARCH is for young adults with developmental disabilities that help direct young people in finding the skills they need to gain employment, even if it’s not in medical services.

“How to be at work on time. how to be a good employee. how to talk to your supervisor,” Leann Robertson with UAMS explains. “All of those skills make a well-rounded employee.”

The internship goes for nine months, with a follow-up program for two years to ensure they become independent and find success in the workplace.