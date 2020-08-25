UAMS study shows palliative care for seriously ill surgical patients reduces hospital length of stay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a new study that shows seriously ill surgical patients are being discharged from the hospital sooner when they receive palliative care, which includes pain management.

The study, titled “Impact of Palliative Care Utilization for Surgical Patients Receiving Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation: National Trends (2009-2013),” was published in the September issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety.

Researchers studied data from the National Inpatient Sample between 2009 and 2013 to identify adults who had a surgical procedure and required prolonged mechanical ventilation for 96 hours or longer, as well as patients who also had a palliative care encounter.

