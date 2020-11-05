UAMS to Provide COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing at Philander Smith College in Little Rock on November 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Drive-up testing for COVID-19 will be conducted on Tuesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Library parking lot of Philander Smith College at 900 Daisy Bates Drive in Little Rock.

No out-of-pocket cost for the testing. Up to 200 people in the community will be able to be tested during this time.

The testing is provided by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in cooperation with Philander Smith College, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Bank of America Foundation.

Flu vaccinations will also be available at the drive-up at no cost to the patient for those receiving a COVID-19 test.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people not in your household, and wear a mask in public.

An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow. Phone screening is available through the UAMS Health hotline at 800-632-4502.

