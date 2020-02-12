UAMS will build a new women’s health clinic in Midtown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Women’s health is taking center stage in Little Rock.

UAMS Health is in the process of constructing a new Midtown location for women’s health.

It will offer comprehensive women’s care from adolescence to pregnancy and menopause.

Right now, there are three separate UAMS locations for services like ultrasounds, lab needs and nutrition.

This location will put all of that under one roof.

“One of our favorite things about it is the central location,” says Dr. Nirvana Manning, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist with UAMS. “It’s close to most proximity to most things in Central Arkansas. There’s major bus routes adjacent to it. There’s plenty of parking available. There’s lots of growth going on in this area. So, we’re real excited to be a part of that.”

The UAMS Health Women’s Center is expected to open in August.