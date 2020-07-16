UAPB Football: Statement regarding Bethune-Cookman Game cancelation due to COVID

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UAPB Football released a statement regarding the Bethune-Cookman Game cancelation because of COVID-19. You can read the statement below.

“We are aware of the decision announced today by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the cancellation of fall sports competitions in 2020, which affects our previously scheduled Sept. 19 home football game versus MEAC member Bethune-Cookman. While we internally consider scheduling options, we will follow and adhere to the decision of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding competing this fall when that determination is announced.”