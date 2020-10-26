UCA celebrates Homecoming 2020 virtually

CONWAY, Ark.- The University of Central Arkansas is celebrating its Roaring 20’s themed Homecoming virtually this year from October 26 to November 1 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Conway Regional Health System is sponsoring UCA Homecoming for their fifth consecutive year.

The Alumni and Friends Party, Decades Brunch and Greek Step Show were canceled, but various virtual events including a Homecoming Virtual 5K, Alumni Virtual Trivia Championship, Kendra Scott Gives Back, Half-Century Club Induction and scavenger hunts will be accessible from the comfort of home.

“We know that our dedicated Bears were looking forward to coming back to campus for Homecoming 2020, but that’s not possible this year,” said Alison Taylor, executive director of Alumni Relations. “Our virtual Homecoming still gives our alumni the opportunity to connect and engage with other alums in Arkansas and across the country, as well as abroad.

Fans will be able to attend the Homecoming game on Saturday, October 31st, at 3 p.m., where the Bears will be playing the Missouri Western State Griffons.

To see a complete schedule of events, visit https://uca.edu/alumni/homecoming/.

LATEST POSTS: