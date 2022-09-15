CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) — A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by “The Echo,” UCA’s student newspaper.

“A student came to us and told us, ‘Hey, this happened,'” said Bennett Tinnermon, the paper’s Editor-in-Chief.

Prof. Wayne Landers sent an email to students April 29 offering the extra credit, according to documents obtained through a FOIA request.

“Here is an opportunity for 50 extra credit points!” the email said. “Give a positive Google Review to the local Conway Business, Hendricks Remodeling. The Review needs to include positive remarks around integrity, craftsmanship, and customer service. Once you have left the review, email me a screenshot of the review and I will give you the extra credit.”

Echo reporters noted they found posts around that time from people who were obviously students.

“You see a professor offering bonus points for students to leave positive reviews with specific wording on a business that we’ve found it seems he has connections to in some way shape or form,” Tinnermon said.

Under FTC guidelines, this does not meet ethical standards for enforcements, the Echo reported.

“We contacted the FTC, contacted different professors and just tried to gain information on that,” said Emilee Hagewood, the paper’s Assistant Sports Editor.

Landers did not respond to emails or texts for comment. Emails acquired through FOIA request showed his explanation to Marketing Dept. Chair Tracy Suter.

“I wanted the students to understand how important the reviews were for business, how laborious the process was for a patron to leave and what content could be derived from the review,” he wrote, in part.

A university spokesperson sent this statement in response to this story:

“University syllabi have some standard language, but classroom instruction, activities, and grading are left to the faculty in the classroom.

When students or others have issues, our practice is to have the instructor meet with their department chair and/or dean of the college to resolve concerns. This practice was followed this summer when a concern about the assignment was brought forward regarding a spring 2022 course.

Once the department and college were notified about the nature of the extra credit opportunity, the adjunct instructor was contacted. The adjunct instructor worked to correct the actions by:

Acknowledging the unintended consequences of the extra credit opportunity; Contacting the business and Google in an effort to remove the reviews; Reaching out to the class and asking individuals to remove their own posts once earlier efforts were exhausted.

This instructor has been teaching marketing courses for the institution since 2010. Before this instance, we had not been made aware of any issues in his performance.

At present, the adjunct instructor is teaching one course this semester. We cannot make further comments about his employment status.”

The student journalists said this is the biggest story they have worked on thus far.

“I was definitely a little nervous just because I always feel bad kind of stepping on people’s toes, but that’s just kind of what journalism is,” Hagewood said.

Both reporters said they hope to pursue a follow-up story on this and potentially move forward with journalism careers after college. “Stuff like this kind of motivates me in the journalism field to lean more heavily into that,” Tinnermon said.