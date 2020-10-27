UCA to waive application fee

CONWAY, Ark- The University of Central Arkansas will be waiving their student application fees beginning Monday, October 26 through Saturday, October 31 during Homecoming Week.

the UCA Board of Trustees voted back in June to temporarily make standardized test scores optional for fall 2020 and spring, summer and fall 2021, due to diminished access to standardized testing during the pandemic.

“This is just one more way we are working to break down potential barriers for students and ease some of the financial strain COVID-19 has caused for families,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “We know that this has been a challenging year for students and we are pleased to be able to provide our future Bears with additional admissions options while still upholding the record of educational excellence for which UCA is known.”

During the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters, any student scoring a 3.0 or higher on their sixth- or seventh-semester high school transcript will be fully admitted to the university. Students will not be at a disadvantage if they do not submit standardized test scores.

Starting Wednesday, October, from 6 to 7 p.m., the university will also host a virtual FAFSA and Financial Aid Night. During the event, new students for the 2021-2022 academic year will have an opportunity to learn more about the FAFSA and financial aid and ask any questions they may have.

Students and their families can visit the UCA Financial Aid page at uca.edu/financialaid/.

Potential students may apply to UCA online at uca.edu/admissions/apply/.

