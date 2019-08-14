Uniform update for Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office deputies

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Local sheriff’s office deputies have something new on their uniforms.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has issued them new shoulder patches.

Sheriff Chris Brown provided full details on the update in this news release issued Wednesday:

“In the fall of 2018, as the Sheriff’s Office began to run low on uniform patches (patches that are seen on the shoulders and chest of the deputies), we began to look at redesigning how the patches look. The current chest/badge patch, and current shoulder patch both feature a seven-point star, even though the metal badges worn by the Sheriff’s Office for almost a decade have been a round badge containing a six-point star. Running to the end of our supply of patches presented the perfect opportunity to redesign and update both patches, making the badge patch look the same as the metal badge, and using the shoulder patch to capture and represent Cleburne County, its history, and its landmarks. With the help of some local individuals and businesses, a design was brought to life, and presented to be produced.

Last week, the new patches arrived, and we are excited to unveil them to our wonderful community!

Here are some of the features you will see on our new shoulder patches:

-Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office Mission Statement: “Service with the highest level of Integrity, compassion, and respect” (shortened on the patch to save space). A statement to our employees, and the public, that service to our community is our number one mission; integrity, compassion, and respect the driving force in that service

-Sugarloaf Mountain: A visual staple and landmark of Cleburne County, and a reminder that we as a community should set a shining example of true Arkansas values

–Winkley Shoals “Swinging” Bridge: Honoring the loss of five lives during the tragic collapse of “Swinging Bridge” in 1989. A reminder to all of us that our history and heritage is important, and should be remembered

-Thin Blue Line: Making the lower portion of the bridge, the thin blue line represents the thin line between order and chaos, good and evil, and the law enforcement family. An acknowledgement that police work is dangerous, that evil does exist in every community, and that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)

–Little Red River: Flowing in front of Sugarloaf, and underneath “Swinging Bridge” the Little Red River is known for its renowned trout fishing. A visual representation, that just as the water is continually moving forward, so must we move forward, get better, and grow; as people, and as a community

I want to say a personal thank you to all of those that helped in the design and creation of this patch and design. We have started disseminating the patches, and that means that you will soon start seeing the new and updated patches on our deputies. And if you see a deputy wearing the new patch, feel free to stop them and take a close look at them for yourself! We’re proud of the design, and proud of our community. Thank you for your continued support, and God Bless Cleburne County!”