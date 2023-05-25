GUM SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are dead and two more are injured following a crash in Gum Springs involving a train and pickup Thursday afternoon, according to Union Pacific Railroad.

Union Pacific staff reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. at the Richwoods Road crossing near Gum Springs.

Officials with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that two occupants of the vehicle were killed in the crash, with two others injured and transported to a local hospital.

The incident comes less than a week after a Union Pacific train hit and killed two people in Cabot on Sunday evening.

Staff with Union Pacific said that the train crew was not injured in the incident, which is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.