BEEBE, ARK. – One person is dead after being struck by a train in Beebe.

Officials with Union Pacific Railroad confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed on the train tracks Saturday night.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. near the Center Street and Railroad Street intersection, but not in a crossing.

The train crew was not injured, and counselors will be provided.

The investigation into what led up to the collision is continuing.