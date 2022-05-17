LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Do you have what it takes to deliver the goods? If so, the United States Postal Service will be hosting a job fair in Little Rock this week.

The USPS is looking for new employees to fill delivery positions at various locations in the city at the job fair, which will be happening May 19 at the Little Rock Main Post Office at 600 E. Capitol Ave from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

USPS personnel will be at the fair to provide detailed information about the positions available which include Rural Carrier Associate and City Carrier Assistant. According to the release, starting hourly pay for the RCA position is $19.06 and starting pay for CCA’s is $18.92.

Prospective employees must be 18 years of age at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma. They must also be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with the ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening and must also have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record.

As part of its 10-year “Delivering for America” plan, the USPS is focusing on investing in new employees by providing detailed training and on-the-job support.

To submit an application online, visit the USPS website.