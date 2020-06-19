Unity Rally in the Valley to be held Saturday in Vilonia

VILONIA, Ark. (News Release) – The Unity Rally in the Valley, a gathering of local faith leaders to
promote unity and racial harmony, was conceptualized by Vilonia resident Alexis
Cauthen in response to the current racial equality issues facing our society. The
event, a time of worship and prayer with a focus on unity and intercession for
National and International revival, will be held this Saturday, June 20th at 4 p.m. at
767 Hwy 64 B East in Vilonia.
“I am leading this rally with the vision of coming together to express our love and
support of our black brothers and sisters.” Said Alexis Cauthen. “Law enforcement
from surrounding areas will also be participating as well in a moment of unity and
solidarity with the shared goal of spreading the love of Jesus Christ.”
The Unity Rally in the Valley will feature a culturally diverse list of speakers from
many local Churches as well as worship music. The event is free to the public and
everyone is invited to join in this moment. Social distancing will be observed and
encouraged but masks will not be required for the event.
Leaders from different local Churches are already on board in support of the
event, and more are welcomed. If you or your Church would like to support or
be involved please contact UnityRallyInTheValley@gmail.com
Local sponsors include:
The Hub – Central Arkansas Worship Center
Connect Church
Conway Cowboy Church
Gener8ions Church
City of Hope Outreach