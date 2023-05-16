MONTICELLO, Ark. – Two members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s rodeo team are headed to the “Super Bowl” of collegiate rodeo.

UAM students Cole Skender and Aubrey Lee are headed to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming with Coach Rusty Jones in June.

“It’s kind of what all the kids are trying to achieve throughout the year, so once you finally get that last rodeo over with, and you know you made it, you just want to practice as much as you can,” Jones said.

UAM officials said Skender qualified for the finals in bull riding and Lee qualified in breakaway roping.

Skender is a junior majoring in electronics. He said bull riding is a mental game for him.

“When you’re in the bucking chute, you see some people get jacked up, but I think what works best for me is trying to stay cool, keep breathing, and slow everything down,” Skender said.

Skender said he credits his dad with introducing him to bull riding and his uncle for getting him started.

Lee placed nationally in the top 10 competitors. She said she comes from a rodeo family.

“I’m actually like a third-generation rodeo competitor. My family has been putting on rodeos for, I think, this is the 64th year that we’ve done it,” said Lee. “So, I was born into it. I didn’t have much of an option.”

She said she credits her dad with being the biggest influence and said she is thankful for all of the support from both of her parents.

Jones said he believes Skender and Lee will be competitive at this year’s competition.