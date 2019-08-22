University of Arkansas Graduate found dead inside burning SUV in Texas

Update:

DALLAS – An arrest has been made in the murder of a University of Arkansas graduate whose body was found Monday night in her burning SUV.

FOX 4 in Dallas reports Glen Richter, 49, was taken into custody late Wednesday for the death of 22-year-old Sara Hudson.

Hudson’s white Chevy Tahoe was found on fire in a parking lot near Alta and Summit avenues, just one block off of Lower Greenville.

When firefighters put out the flames, they discovered her burned body in the back of the SUV.

Family members said Hudson had gone out to meet friends for a drink to celebrate her birthday but she never showed up. That’s when they started to worry.

Some of the friends Hudson was supposed to meet had shared locations with each other on their phones. When she didn’t show up, one of them pinged her phone and discovered firefighters and officers surrounding her vehicle.

Hudson was part of a prominent Dallas family. She had just moved back to Dallas several months ago for a job.

Hudson had last spoken to a friend before she left work at Schneider, a transportation company.

Police have not said how Hudson died or if they believe the fire was used to cover up evidence. They said investigators will be testing for signs of an accelerant in the SUV.

Sources told FOX 4 it appears to be a random attack, but did not release any other information.

Richter has been booked into the Lew Sterrett jail and charged with capital murder.

Original story:

DALLAS – Police in Texas are investigating the death of a University of Arkansas graduate.

Dallas Police say 22-year-old Sara Hudson was found inside of her own burning car, Monday night.

Police said their investigation led them to believe Hudson was likely murdered before the fire, but the identity of the alleged killer and a motive has yet to be officially announced.