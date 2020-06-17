University of Arkansas met today discussing plans for fall semester

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees met today to discuss the fall semester.

Chancellors across the U of A system gave their plans.

The University of Arkansas’ plans has already begun. They’re currently bringing back workers, but by August 10th only essential employees will be on campus, the others with work remotely.

They have canceled fall break and added those two days to the Thanksgiving Break to discourage travel. If cases spike the Contingency Plan is to complete remote learning after Thanksgiving Break.

“We will make that decision and communicate probably by mid-October if the situation around the virus really dictates that we not return after Thanksgiving break,” said Joseph Steinmetz the Chancellor of the University of Arkansas.

The University will also have testing and contact tracing at the campus health center. They tabled the discussion on requiring everyone to wear masks.