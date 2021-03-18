University of Arkansas student dies off-campus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student has died off-campus, according to a professor who knew him personally.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said at 7 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 661 S. Royal Oak in reference to a death. Upon arrival, police discovered a 20-year-old male unresponsive.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death. KNWA/FOX24 isn’t releasing the man’s name at this time, but police confirmed next-of-kin has been identified.

Michelle LeBlanc, an UA professor, said the man was a student.

“He was a good guy, came to my house,” said LeBlanc, whose niece dated the student. “[He was] very sweet, incredibly polite, just an all-American kid. Just precious.”

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories