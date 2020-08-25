University of Arkansas students are back on campus and aware of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students say going back to campus has been a unique experience and they’re glad to be back.

“It kind of feels like a level of normality that we haven’t had,” said U of A junior Colton Townsend, “especially in the spring semester when everything got shut down.”

For U of A Junior Nicholas Soderquist said he’s not seeing many people around. “There are still things going on, like a sense of normalcy, which is kind of comforting. I can only imagine for the freshman, it is their first year here.”

The University of Arkansas is equipping students with health kits to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus on campus.

Inside the kits are seven face coverings, hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19.

The university will also distribute free thermometers.

In Arkansas, there are 5,500 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, August 24, according to the governor’s daily briefing.

There are 466 hospitalized, nine deaths for a total of 696.

More than 50,500 have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.