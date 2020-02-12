Unofficial results for the State House District 34 Election special run-off election end in a tie

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The unofficial results for the State House District 34 special run-off election has ended in a tie.

This information coming from Shawn Camp the Assistant Director of Elections.

Joy Springer and Ryan Davis have tied for the State Representative position for District 34.

There were a total of 16,389 registered voters, only 744 voted.

Each candidate received 372 votes.

The Pulaski County Election Commission tells us that they are still awaiting overseas and absentee ballots.

The commission has 10 days to finalize the ballots.

We’re told a recount is possible.

The winner will go on to the general election in November.