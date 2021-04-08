Unsealed court affidavit in Rebekah Gould murder case shows student was bludgeoned with a piano leg

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gruesome new details are emerging from unsealed court documents tied to the killing of an Arkansas college student more than 15 years ago.

William Alma Miller, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder in Gould’s death.

Gould, 22, was the Fayetteville college student who was found dead off Highway 9, south of Melbourne, in Izard County on September 27, 2004.

Rebekah Gould

PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT INFORMATION:

According to the now-unsealed probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas State Police medical examiner stated that Gould was a victim of homicide.

The records show Miller was interviewed on November 7, 2020, regarding the investigation by Arkansas State Police. Miller told an investigator that on the morning of September 20, 2004, he drove to the McCullough residence where he hid his truck in a field behind the home.

Izard County Sheriff’s booking photo for William Alma Miller. 12/21/2020.

Documents note Miller knocked on the front door and Gould let him in so he could use the phone. Miller stated that he “pretended” to use the phone and Gould went back to her bedroom and went to bed.

That was when, the affidavit stated, Miller stated he grabbed a piano leg from a piano in the living room, went to Gould’s bedroom and hit her several times with the piano leg causing her death.

Investigators said Miller wrapped her body in a blanket, placed her in the bed of the truck, and dumped her along a highway a few miles outside of Melbourne.

A jury trial is scheduled for August 25-27, 2021, according to a court docket report.

In Arkansas, a conviction of first-degree murder carries of 10 to 40 years in prison or life in prison.