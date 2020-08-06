UofA Campaign Arkansas surpasses goal, raises nearly $1.45 billion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas’ eight-year campaign to advance academic opportunities came to a successful conclusion, raising nearly $1.4 billion for the campus.

“The success of Campaign Arkansas can be attributed to the generosity of the university’s alumni and friends and support from the entire campus community, as well as the hard work of our deans and unit leaders and advancement team,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said. All of these groups were unwavering in their commitment to strengthening the university and providing additional resources for student and faculty success.

“We also recognize that celebrating this accomplishment comes with an acknowledgment of the current circumstances in our region, state and our country. We realize many of our fellow Arkansans and others around the country are facing difficulty at this moment. We hope to be able to do our part in helping students and their families overcome their financial obstacles, support faculty who are involved in innovative research, restore economic development for our region and our state, and offer vital programs on campus to keep our students on track for success, all thanks to Campaign Arkansas.”

Over the course of the campaign, gifts accounted for the following:

37% — Student scholarships and academic programs

25% — Faculty and staff support

32% — Capital improvements

6% — Other key initiatives

