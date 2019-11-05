Update: 14 arrests in Jacksonville illegal gambling investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Fourteen people have been arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department (JPD) in an illegal gambling investigation we first told you about Monday.

New information released Tuesday by the JPD includes arrest reports for the following individuals (All face charges of operating a gambling house, having gambling equipment, and unauthorized use of another person’s property):

Donald Kelly Thompson, 76, of Jacksonville

Amandeep Singh, 29, of North Little Rock

Young Sun Ko, 52, of Sherwood

Chi Ahn, 55, of Sherwood

Joanne Kim, of North Little Rock

Saeeda Naqvi, 52, of Sherwood

Syed Naqvi, 66, of Sherwood

Anwer Hemani, 54, of Little Rock

Kyung Yoon, 47, of Maumelle

Kevin Waller, 51, of Marion

Felicia Allen, 33, of Beebe (also facing drug possession and firearm possession charges)

Mary Allen, 39, of Beebe

William Heard, 52, of Jacksonville

David Gilchrest, 22, of Vilonia

All of the individuals have a court date of Jan. 23, 2020.

According to the arrest records, slot machines were found at 11 businesses (mostly gas station/convenience stores) and any winners were paid with everything from cash or store credit to lottery tickets and gas gift cards.

More details to come in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

