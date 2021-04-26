Update: 2 victims in Cheatham Park quadruple shooting were under the age of 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at a park on Sunday that killed one man and injured three other people, including two children under the age of 5.

Little Rock police said officers responded to 1900 E. 6th Street Sunday for a shooting.

According to a statement by the Little Rock Police Department, the officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 22-year-old Devonte Allen, died from his wounds at a local hospital.

We have identified to victim in the Cheatham Park Homicide. If you have any information, contact our anonymous tip line. pic.twitter.com/R8VObJwA3w — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 26, 2021

In the police report, the injured victims are listed as a 23-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl.

Little Rock police say the injured victims were taken to local hospitals and treated.

At this time, police have not released information on a suspect.