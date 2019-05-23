Update: 2nd suspect in 2017 cold case murder in custody, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Langford and Gary Bradley [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gary Bradley, 20, of Little Rock [ + - ] Video

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - James Langford turned himself in Wednesday in connection to a cold case from 2017, according to a tweet from Little Rock Police.

Mr. Langford turned himself in this evening and met Cold Case Investigators. Mr. Langford was later served with his warrants. Thanks for the help! — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 23, 2019

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) has made an arrest in a cold case from 2017.

Gary Bradley, 20, was charged Tuesday in the Aug. 14, 2017 shooting death of Michael Davis, 19. Police say Bradley was charged after being booked into the Pulaski County Jail on a string of unrelated charges.

The LRPD says investigators are still looking for a second suspect in the killing. He is identified as James Langford, 30.

Davis was found shot inside a vehicle in the 5600 block of Asher Avenue. Two other people were also shot in this incident.

Arrest warrants had been issued on Tuesday for Bradley and Langford. Both face a count of Murder 1st Degree and two counts of Battery 1st Degree.