Update: Arkansas man gets probation after mailing powder to senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 78-year-old Arkansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation after mailing white powder and a threatening letter about slavery reparations to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton’s office in Washington two years ago.

Henry Edward Goodloe, who is black, admitted in federal court in August that he mailed an envelope containing a modest amount of white powder to the white senator’s office.

Goodloe also sent a note stating that “maybe this will get your attention.”

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker admonished Goodloe Tuesday to have “no communication or other interaction” with Cotton without permission.