Update: Arkansas woman jailed in former state senator killing pleads not guilty to attempted murder-for-hire plan in unrelated case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) – A woman charged in the killing of a former Arkansas state lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to charges she also asked fellow inmates to kill the victim’s ex-husband and others.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell entered the plea Wednesday.

O’Donnell was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.

O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the killing of former Sen. Linda Collins.

Investigators say four inmates told police that O’Donnell talked to them about killing Collins’ ex-husband and making his death look like suicide.