LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is arrested in connection to a suspicious death-turned-homicide investigation.

Robert Johnson, 62 (Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center)

Little Rock Police said Wednesday Robert Johnson, 62, was arrested in connection to the death of Shawn Price, 39.

Johnson faces a First Degree Murder charge and was taken to the Pulaski County Jail.

