UPDATE: Arrest made in Mara Lynn homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police and the US Marshals Service have arrested Scott Severance in relation to the Mara Lynn homicide on Saturday.

Mr. Severance has been served with his warrant, and charged with Murder 1st Degree.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday night of shots fired and soon discovered a body at the home on Mara Lynn Drive.

The first officers on the scene had to force their way inside the residence after not being able to make contact with anyone residing there.

Once inside, they discovered the body of 36-year-old Brandon Simpson of Little Rock. Officers then found a woman hiding in the shower.

Detectives and Crime Scene Search Units canvassed the area but were not able to locate a suspect.

Simpson’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to perform an autopsy.

LATEST POSTS: