Update: ASP confirms body of missing LR woman found in Lee County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police confirmed Monday the body found in Lee County last week has been identified as a woman who was reported missing from Little Rock.

According to a state police public information officer, the Arkansas State Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the body found as Kaniya Latrice Weddle.

Over the weekend, Weddle’s family members told FOX16 her body was found in Lee County Thursday night.

The 30-year-old was first reported missing April 14 after she was spotted leaving Bar Louie on Cantrell to meet friends at another bar, but she never made it.

State Police say a manner and cause of death analysis is still pending.