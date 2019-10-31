Update: Cause of death for Marion County hunter not just from deer attack injuries, autopsy reveals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A Marion County deer hunter, that died last week after attempting to retrieve a deer he had shot, did not die solely from the injuries inflicted by the deer, according to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office.

The accidental death of Thomas Alexander, 66, of Yellville was due to pre-existing medical conditions complicated by the deer attack, according to a preliminary report from Baxter County Coroner Brad Hays.

Alexander was deer hunting Oct. 22 near Yellville when he shot a buck late in the afternoon. He texted his cousin at 6:15 p.m. and asked him to meet Alexander at his house to help process the deer. Alexander’s wife and his cousin became concerned when he hadn’t shown up when the cousin decided to go check on him.

The cousin found Alexander still alive, but badly injured near his UTV. He phoned Alexander’s wife, who then called 911. An ambulance took Alexander to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home where he died.

