Update: Contempt of court motion filed by reinstated LRPD officer in lawsuit against city, targets police chief and mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A legal battle continues between the City of Little Rock and a formerly fired officer who was reinstated to his job by a judge.

The Charles Starks case dates back to Feb. 2019 when the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officer shot and killed Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop. Starks was subsequently fired but then hired an attorney to help him get his job back.

A judge decided Starks should be allowed back on the LRPD force effective Jan. 16, but the city is fighting the ruling.

On Friday, Starks’ attorney filed a contempt of court motion in Pulaski County Circuit Court in his lawsuit against the city. The motion claims Officer Starks still doesn’t have his badge or gun back yet despite the order saying he must be reinstated as a full time employee.

“The Chief of Police and the Mayor of the City of Little Rock are in willful contempt of this Court,” the motion states. “This Court should Order the Mayor and Chief of Police to appear and show cause as to why they should not be held in contempt. If found in contempt of Court, they should be fined individually a reasonable sum of $500.00 each day until The City of Little Rock complies with the Order of this Court. The payment should not be paid with city funds.”

A hearing on the motion is set for Tuesday (Jan. 21) in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Click here to read the entire motion.