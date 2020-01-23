UPDATE: FBI needs help matching serial killer’s confession to North Little Rock murder

UPDATE: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI calls Samuel Little, ‘the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history’ and now investigators need help identifying a woman he admitted to murdering outside North Little Rock.

Little has confessed to killing 93 victims, less than half still need to be identified.

During a confession video filmed in a Texas prison cell Little said he met the woman in the early 90’s but couldn’t pinpoint the exact year.

“Down at the crack house. Her and about 6 other girls were sitting on a porch they were doing crack,” Little said.

Little says he spent several days with the woman.

“We was going shoplifting. We went to Sears we went to Kroger, that’s where I got busted,” he said.

North Little Rock police arrested Little in April of 1994, but he was released a couple hours later.

Little told investigators he met back up with the woman and strangled her along a highway outside Little Rock.

“I pulled her out of the car, she was too big for me to carry her,” Little said in the confession.

The FBI is now asking for tips to help solve this case.

Original Story:

The Little Rock FBI posted today that Samuel Little has confessed to 93 murders.

The FBI confirming that more than half of his confessions are true, but some are unmatched, including a victim from North Little Rock.

