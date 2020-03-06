Update: Hunter Biden deposition set for March 11, plaintiff wants him held in contempt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in Little Rock for a deposition on March 11 in connection to a paternity case in Independence County.

This is according to a Notice of Deposition filed on Thursday in Independence County Court.

In November 2019, the results of a paternity test revealed that Biden was the father of an Arkansas woman’s child.

A motion was filed Friday for Biden to be held in contempt of court. In the document, the plaintiff, Lunden Roberts, claims Biden did not provide all of the documents requested in August for a paternity case.

The motion claims Biden has not provided the following:

Financial Institution used by him or a business he owns or controls

The address in which he resides

The address where his wife resides

Addresses where he has resided for the past five years

Whether he received mail or packages at an address in West Hollywood, California

His telephone number

His wife’s telephone number

A list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated

A list of all companies in which he has had an ownership interest in the past five years as well as the state in which those companies are incorporated

A list of all sources of income for the past five years

A list of all employers for the past five years

An unredacted copy of his tax returns

A copy of his 2017 and 2018 tax returns

Tax documents for companies he owns or in which he has an ownership interest

An executed copy of the requested financial records released

