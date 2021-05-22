Update: Little Rock homicide victim performed as Belvis

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. –Homicide victim Dwayne Turner performed as “Belvis”(Black Elvis) for years around Little Rock.

He drew some national attention from the Wall Street Journal when he endorsed Hillary Clinton for President in 2008.

Turner was the homicide victim who was discovered on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of West 13th Street on Wednesday.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Keemo Richardson of Little Rock was arrested Thursday morning in connection to Turner’s death.

Richardson is expected to face a capital murder charge.