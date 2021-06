LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who may be connected to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Homicide Detectives are seeking this persons identity. Please contact us if you recognize this person. pic.twitter.com/ctQUjUv5sK — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 4, 2021

Investigators say this person might be connected to a shooting that killed one person on Baseline Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police ask anyone who might recognize this person to contact detectives at 501-404-3125.