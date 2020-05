LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police need your help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened on Baseline Road Saturday night.

Detectives say warrants have been issued for Lourenco Lee, 21, of North Little Rock.

According to LRPD, the victim was shot multiple times.

Lee should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Lee or know where he may be, call LRPD Violent Crimes Detectives at 501-404-3051 or 501-371-4829.