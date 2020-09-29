UPDATE: LREA votes to return to teaching in-person classes at LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The president of the Little Rock Education Association says union members voted Monday night to return to teaching classes in person at the Little Rock School District.
According to an email Monday night from LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon, the 69 members that took action received notices of disciplinary action for Tuesday.
