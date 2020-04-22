UPDATE: LRPD arrest man connected to 2019 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- More positive COVID-19 cases are coming out of the Cummins prison.​Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 13 new positive cases at Cummins Prison.​​Family members are concerned for their loved ones behind bars but the Department of Corrections said they are doing everything possible to keep the virus from spreading.​​"I know they did wrong to get in there but my sons still human," said Danielle Erwin, Son tested positive at Cummins Prison.​​More than 680 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cummins Prison.​​"All its doing is ping-ponging off each other in there and it's a closed environment they don't have anywhere to go," said Erwin.​​Danielle Erwin has a son at the Cummins Prison.​​She said she was worried when she found out his cellmate tested positive for the virus and she recently found out he tested positive for the virus.​​"He sounded really bad like he could not breathe his nose was all stuffed up, body aches, headache," said Erwin.​​A spokesperson for Arkansas Department of Corrections Dina Tyler said the quick spread was a possibility from the beginning.​​"We've said all along if the virus or any virus gets inside the prison they have a tendency to run like wildfire," said Dina Tyler, ADC Spokesperson.​​Tyler said they are doing everything possible to contain COVID-19.​​"What we've done is take all the inmates who have tested positive and we are housing them in areas together," said Tyler.​​Governor Asa Hutchinson said more testing will be done at the prison.​​In the meantime, Erwin said she's hoping her son makes a quick recovery.​​"As a parent, it's heartbreaking because I can't be there and I cant take care of him and I feel for everybody that's in there," said Erwin.